Crisis en Ucrania: Comienza nueva ronda de negociaciones; Zelenskyy pide reunión con Putin

🇵🇱 Dep FM @marcin_przydacz on @BBCr4today about Russia's attack on the International Center for Peacekeeping & Security: "They knew what they were hitting & they wanted to threaten @NATO, they wanted to threaten the people who are fleeing the country."



